Betty Laura (Jackson) Sholl, long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., died in her sleep on July 13, 2021, at Flagstone Senior Living in The Dalles. She was 94.
Betty and her twin, Dorothy, were born Jan. 10, 1927, in Lansing, Mich., to parents Frederic and Mary Jackson, joining older siblings Helen and Arthur. On Feb. 27, 1927, Betty was baptized as a child of God at Emmanuel First Lutheran Church in Lansing, and then later, around age 13, was confirmed in her Lutheran faith and received her first Holy Communion. After completing her education, she and Dorothy worked at the Lansing State Police Department.
On Sept. 20, 1950, Betty married Maurice (Maury) Sholl in Lansing. In their early years, they lived in Ohio, where their four children were born. In 1957, the young family moved cross-country to the Tieton Ranger Station near White Pass, Wash. Moves followed to Portland, Ore., in 1967 then, finally to The Dalles in 1973. In 2006, after 55 years of love and adventure, Maury died. Betty continued her life journey with the support of her loving family.
Betty, a devoted wife, mother, and master homemaker, had wide-ranging interests and legendary determination. Betty was blessed with impressive skills in quilting, knitting, sewing, embroidery, applique, and wallpapering and won numerous blue ribbons at the Wasco County Fair. She gardened, canned, decorated, created a welcoming home and enjoyed entertaining. Memories of luscious pot roasts, corn pudding, homemade pies and other delicacies will linger in the minds of those who sat around her table. She enjoyed extensive travels with Maury and was always ready to make a puzzle, play board games, savor a glass of wine and indulge herself with some chocolate.
Betty's faith guided her throughout her lifetime — she loved her church. She was head cook at church camp for many years, which she loved. She and Maury were on the planning committee for the current Bethany Lutheran Church. Following strict parameters, Betty hand-stitched and embroidered all of the altar paraments which are used every Sunday. She loved singing in the choir, was famous for her sauerkraut and sausage at church potlucks, and loved supplying roses from her garden to adorn the altar.
Betty and Maury joined The Dalles Country Club in 1974, developing lifetime friendships. Betty volunteered at Mid-Columbia Medical Center for 45 years. After years as a regular member of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, Betty was named an honorary lifetime member in 2008. She also generously supported numerous local causes.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, all her siblings and in-laws, and grandson Ryan Sholl. She is survived by her children, Daniel A. Sholl of Guanajuato, Mexico, Margaret E. Atchison and husband Kim of The Dalles, Jeanne A. Tindall and husband Scott of Albany, Ore., and Gwendolyn J. Sholl and Karin Jackson of Corvallis, Ore.; grandchildren Felix Herrada and wife Laurel, Gresham, Ore., Camille Sarder and husband Mahmud, New York, N.Y., Natasha Pineda and husband Jose, Anchorage, Alaska, Rory Sholl, Portland, Evan Michaels and wife Kelly, Andover, Mass., Keith Michaels and wife Kyung-hwa, Ephraim, Utah, and Vanessa Michaels, Denver, Colo.; and great-grandchildren William and Natalie Herrada, Eva, Aden and Adrian Sarder, Sofia and Cruz Pineda, Micaila and Lorelei Michaels, and Sebin Michaels.
Public viewing will be available at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home on Friday, July 30 from 2-6 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles, followed by a grave site ceremony at the Odd Fellows Cemetery (Threemile location). A luncheon back at the church will follow. All are welcome to gather at Betty's home at the close of events at 2625 E. 15th, The Dalles.
In lieu of flowers, Betty requested remembrances be made to Bethany Lutheran Church Building Fund, a cause dear to both her and Maury.
