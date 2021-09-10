Betty Poisel was born in Hood River, Ore., on Sept. 13, 1943, to Nick and Alice Redmann, who lived in Underwood, Wash. Betty started school in White Salmon, Wash., attended Mill A School and graduated from Stevenson High School. Betty passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at PeaceHealth hospital in Vancouver, Wash.
Betty Redmann married Bill Poisel on June 13, 1960. Bill and Betty had four children: Cheryl, Bill, Rodney and Jimmy. Cheryl, Bill and Rodney preceded Betty in death.
Betty had three grandkids, Matthew, Rochelle and Brandy, and six great-grandkids.
Betty was the oldest of five sisters, followed by twins Nora and Kikki, and also Sharon and Tami. Nora preceded Betty in death in November 1999.
Betty loved to read Amish books and to crochet. When asked if she knew Jesus Christ as her savior, prior to her passing, Betty acknowledged Jesus Christ as her savior and is now with him.
There will be a celebration of Betty’s life at the Evergreen Community Church in Mill A on Sept. 25 from 1-3 p.m.
