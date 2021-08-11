Betty Maurine Clark Moore McDonald, age 91, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born in Akron, Colo., on July 16, 1930, the oldest child of Donald W. Clark and Vera Maurine (Bishop) Clark, and she and her brother were later adopted by Ted Moore. She traveled with her family throughout the west as her stepfather worked construction. After graduating high school in Pateros, Wash., she attended business college in Spokane, Wash. She worked for an accountant insurance-real estate broker and then later for a bank, where she met George C. McDonald. They married Dec. 14, 1957, in Brewster, Wash., and moved to The Dalles, Ore., in July of 1958, where George worked at The Dalles Dam. They were married 59 years.
Betty was a homemaker while raising their three children. She did volunteer work for the Wasco County Election Board, The American Red Cross blood drives, Columbia Basin Nursing Home, and for the last 20 years volunteered for the Mid-Columbia Medical Center. She also was the secretary treasurer for The Dalles Women’s bowling league and a Hall of Fame member. She spent many years collecting used stamps for the Disabled Veterans Association.
Betty enjoyed being with her family, was an avid walker, liked to work crossword puzzles, and knit washcloths for her family and friends. She felt a strong sense of community and support from all her volunteer work.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Greg) Samson and granddaughter, Midori; sons, Keith and Kirk (Robin) McDonald and granddaughters Kathryn (Dustin) Thorson, Rebecca (Chris) Morrison and Samantha (John) McGinn; and eight great-grandchildren, Lilli, Aubri, Karena, Cayden, Gabbie, Xander, Gabe and Finn. Betty is also survived by her brother, Donald William Moore (Carolyn) of Orlando, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, stepfather, mother and husband, George.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID precautions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation (MCHF) mchf@mcmc.net.
