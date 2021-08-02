Betty Josephine (Johnson) Hix passed away quietly at a care facility in Tigard, Ore., on June 28,2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born July 8, 1928, in The Dalles, Ore., to the late Elmer Bernhard and Alice Pearl (Ferguson) Johnson.
She graduated from The Dalles High School in 1946. She played the violin in the school orchestra and was active in the Rainbow for Girls organization. She went on to study at Eastern Oregon College and the University of Oregon, where she was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. Her family attended Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles, where she was married in 1951 to John William Hix, with whom she had three children.
As an Army wife, she moved to New Jersey and San Louis Obispo, Calif., before settling in Lake Oswego and West Linn, Ore. She worked for many years in the offices at Lewis & Clark College and later at IRCO. In retirement, she moved to the Summerfield community in Tigard and was active in missionary work and spent a year in the Philippines and Thailand with the YWAM organization.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Elmer Johnson, son John William Hix Jr. and former husband, John Hix Sr. She is survived by daughters Karen Hix of Beaverton and Katharine Hix of Sherwood; grandchildren Robert Greer (Kim) of Lafayette, Aubrey Reed of Sherwood and Jamie (William) Fellman of Wasilla, Alaska; and eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held at a later time due to COVID-19. Interment at the IOOF Cemetery, The Dalles. Remembrances the Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.
