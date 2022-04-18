Betty Jane Ervin passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was 71 years old. She was born June 2, 1950, to Loral Everel and Eula Florence (Miller) Drury.
She married Robert Ervin and together they raised three children, Jay, Flo and Kindall Ervin. She worked at Newberry’s and then Goodwill until her retirement. She loved cruises, lunch with friends, her dogs, knitting, puzzles, reading, Dutch Bros., sweets, yard sales, shopping, Mama’s Family, Andy Griffith, Saturdays with her niece, Walmart, Christmas lights, getting her hair done and seeing the animals at the farm.
She is survived by her son Kindall Ervin, her daughter Florence Ervin and son Jay Ervin, ex-daughter-in-law Katie Adkison and her granddaughters Allie and Maddie, all The Dalles; nephew Dan (Kristy), Seattle, Wash.; nephew David (Diena) Drury, The Dalles; great-nephew Bradley Knight; great-niece Domi Knight; Charles Cook, Mike Nisbet and so many more friends and family including Sammy (dog) and Bootsy (cat).
A service will be held at the Gateway Perspiration Church April 21 at 10 am. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
