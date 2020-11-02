It is with great sorrow I am announcing the passing of my wife, Betty Jean Barker Drehobl, back on Sept. 15, 2020.
Betty was at home with her husband, Bill, and her two sons, Curt and Willy, when she passed away. Her family wishes to thank the entire staff of Heart of Hospice for all the wonderful, heartfelt care they gave her over her last couple months. Betty had several very serious health conditions, but was still very happy to spend time with her family and friends, as that time meant so very much to her.
She was a long time resident of White Salmon, Wash., having moved here with her mother, Martha Barker, her father, Cleon Barker, and her younger sister, Joan, from Hot Springs S.D., when she was about 7 years old. She graduated from White Salmon High School and attended BYU university. Betty started her working life at Skyline Hospital on the nursing staff, alongside a very special dedicated nurse and close friend, OJ, when the hospital first opened. Betty’s mother, Martha, was the cook at the hospital for many years. Betty married soon after and had three sons, Curtis, Clinton and William, and a daughter, Martha Fae, who was ill when she was born and died at the age of 9. Clinton passed away just a few years ago from cancer.
Betty moved with her then husband to Arizona and shortly after divorced him. Betty then worked over several years at hospitals in Arizona on their nursing staff. She eventually started work as a security guard at an explosives plant, where she met, dated and married, as she says, the love of her life, Bill Drehobl. After four years, the couple moved to White Salmon to be around her family and lived a long and very happy life together for more than 40 years, until her passing.
I would like to thank all of our close friends for their prayers, heartfelt thoughts for comfort and condolences. There will be no services at this time, but ask that you contribute to and support Heart of Hospice if you desire because while the work they do is not easy it is very much needed. Thank you all.