Betty Lou Collie, 90 years of age of Scappoose, Ore., passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, at her home in Scappoose.
Betty was born in Hood River, Ore., to John and Lula Cary on March 9, 1931. She graduated from Hood River High School in 1948 and married Lonnie Collie in 1950. They had two children, Gary Dean and Gail Rene. The family moved from Hood River to Portland in 1958 and then to Scappoose in 1966. Betty made her career as a secretary at Chipman Chemical and then Lucas and Associates, where she retired. After retirement, she worked a couple days a week for Saint Helens Fire District.
Betty was a dedicated mother to her family. She enjoyed canning of foods, working in her flowerbeds and tending to the animals they raised on their farm, which included 9,000 fryer chickens. Betty’s grandchildren were the joy of her life. She spent a lot of time going to their events, which she truly enjoyed. Betty was enrolled as a tribal member of the Seneca Cayuga tribe of Oklahoma. During summer break, Betty would pack up a couple of grandkids and head to Oklahoma to enlighten the kids of their Indian heritage.
Betty was a very social person as she was on a local bowling team, a member of the Red Hats Society, and very involved in her church, Warren Baptist. Betty will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Hank Cary, and son Gary Dean Collie. She is survived by her daughter Gail Klobes and son-in-law Chuck; daughter-in-law Carolyn Collie; and seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. at Warren Baptist Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
