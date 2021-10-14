On Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, Bertha Elliott, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 84.
Bertha was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Gig Harbor, Wash., to Arthur and Jennie Hahn. On May 28, 1955, she married Lorance Wayne Elliott. They raised two sons, Scott and Tracy, and one daughter, Candy.
Bertha had a passion for crafts, baking, sewing and knitting. She also loved to tend to her gardens, and she often combined her hobbies to create extraordinary art. She shared her love of crafts with many people through Scout programs and the Nazarene Church of Parkdale, Ore.
Bertha spent much of her life in Parkdale and even after moving to Iowa in 2008, her heart never left there. She touched the hearts of many people in the Hood River Valley through sports programs, the church and baking wedding cakes. She loved taking her grandchildren camping and fishing.
My mother was a vigilant supporter of her kids no matter what they were doing. One time my brother, Scott, was playing in a high school baseball game that was being broadcast on a local radio station. My dad and I were headed there from a different game that I had just played in, when suddenly there was mom’s voice as clear as if she was broadcasting the game. “Come on, Scott, get a hit!”
Bertha was preceded in death by her father, Arthur, and her mother, Jennie. She is survived by her husband Wayne; her three children, Candy, Scott, and Tracy; her brother John; and seven grandchildren, Amy, Tyler, Sean, Jason, Cheryl, Wesley and Trevor.
A private ceremony was held in Burlington, Iowa.
