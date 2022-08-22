Bernice Sutton passed away at home on Aug. 10, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She was born in Townsend, Ga., to James and Bernice (Bennett) Gibbs.
They later moved to Coos Bay, Ore., where she met and married Jesse Sutton on April 17, 1965. They have two daughters, Sullivan Reiten and Jessie Fuhrer.
They retired in Wasco, Ore. Bernice worked at George Pacific, Charleston cannery, operated a day care center, St. Catherine’s Nursing home and Bay clinic. She was very involved in her community serving on the school board, PTA, Camp Fire leader and camp counselor, budget committee, transportation committee, and Memorial Day committee.
Bernice enjoyed watching sunsets, butterflies, reading books, and playing racquetball with kids. She was happiest when she was with her family and at her family reunions, where she would laugh, play bingo, and tell stories and visit with everyone.
She is survived by her daughters Sylvia (Randy) Reiten and Jessie (Terry) Fuhrer; sisters Bonnie Dawson and Mary Burke; brother-in-law Tom Sutton ; grandchildren Nick (Sierra) Reiten, Abe Reiten, Marissa (Jeff) Isaak, and Alicia (Dan) Talley; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jessy Sutton, mother Bernice Gibbs and father James Gibbs.
We all love and miss her.
