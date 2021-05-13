Bernice Raszler age 86, passed away peacefully May 2, 2021, due to cancer. She was born June 30, 1934, in Beulah, N.D. She married Albin Raszler, who proceeded her in death in 1995. She loved to cook, grow her tomatoes and do water aerobics.
Bernice is survived by her daughter Vicki Young, and her two children Devin Young and Kayla Oswald; son Tim Raszler and his wife Collette Raszler, and their two sons Austin and Mason Raszler; plus three great grandsons, Albin Raszler, Lochlan Young and Jack Raszler.
The grave side service was held on May 15 at Threemile Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore.
