Bernice Raszler age 86, passed away peacefully May 2, 2021, due to cancer. She was born June 30, 1934, in Beulah, N.D. She married Albin Raszler, who proceeded her in death in 1995. She loved to cook, grow her tomatoes and do water aerobics.

Bernice is survived by her daughter Vicki Young, and her two children Devin Young and Kayla Oswald; son Tim Raszler and his wife Collette Raszler, and their two sons Austin and Mason Raszler; plus three great grandsons, Albin Raszler, Lochlan Young and Jack Raszler.

The grave side service was held on May 15 at Threemile Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Raszler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.