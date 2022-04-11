In loving memory of Ben Munoz, born Sept. 8, 1947, in Portland, Ore., to Benito and Victoria Munoz. Ben passed away on March 2, 2022, with his wife and three of his children by his side. He had lung complications from COVID-19.
Ben was a long-time resident of Wamic, Ore., and was married to Terry (Edginton) Munoz for 56 blessed years. He is survived by his children, Anna Munoz Scott and Ben Munoz Jr., his (late daughter) Christina R. Munoz Webb, Ryelynn Munoz, Austin Munoz, Summer Munoz, Kyia Munoz, and Shyla Munoz, 10 very close and loved grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters Ruth Norris and Martha Honald, and brothers David and John (three late siblings, Esther Kahut, Clyde and Roy Munoz), and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ben worked and retired from Montgomery Ward, where he was a metro supervisor. C.M.O. He was a volunteer hunter education instructor for many decades in Portland and Wamic. Ben was the north central committee man for O.B.H. Oregon bowhunters. Bow hunting and especially elk calling were his lifelong passions. He had four Pope and Young elk and antelope in the record book. Practicing elk bugling was a year-round love of his. He wouldn’t admit it, but he was known as a legend to many.
Ben was a Christian man who was always there for family and friends. He loved the beautiful wooded mountains. His memorial will be held at the Wamic church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Hoover, on April 23 at 1 p.m. A gathering for family and friends after the service will be at the Wamic Grange Hall. Please bring memories to share.
