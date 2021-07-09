Beatrice Fay Fisher passed away on July 4, 2021, at The Springs, her home in The Dalles, Ore., for the past 11-plus years. She was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Haines, Ore., to Chester and Hester Nice. The middle child, Bea had an older sister and younger brother who have both preceded her in death.
Bea graduated from Union High School in 1947 and moved to The Dalles in 1953 with her husband, J Newton Fisher, who passed away in 1973.
Bea was a member of The First United Methodist Church and Wasco County Home Extension Service for many years. She delighted in reading, sewing, crocheting, baking, gardening, going to community concerts and traveling with her friends. She made friends easily and was fiercely independent.
Bea is survived by her children, Marilyn Hulsman (Jim) and Neil Fisher; four grandchildren, Erica Stone (Daniel), Tricia Taylor (Sean), Austin Fisher and Alexa Fisher; three great-grandchildren, Taylor and Hayden Stone and Scarlett Taylor; and several nieces and nephews, who include Kathy Ursprung, Russ Brown and Shannon Tatum.
Memorial services will be held on July 16 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Spencer, Libby and Powell.
Memorial donations can be made to The First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th St., The Dalles, OR 97058, or to Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, PO Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.