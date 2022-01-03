Beatrice Louise Vincent Dick, a longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Dec. 4, 2021, at the age of 97. Bea was born on Sept. 27, 1924, to Frank and Beatrice Vincent.
She grew up in Portland, Ore., with her sister Marjorie and brother Frank. She fondly remembered being a Camp Fire Girl and spending summers with the many friends she made at Camp Namanu on the Sandy River. She attended Multnomah Grade School and Lincoln High School, graduating early in 1940.
After working for Camp Fire for a year following graduation, she attended Reed College for two years before transferring to and graduating from the University of Oregon. There, she joined many camp friends in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and met her future husband, Edgar “Ed” Dick. Bea and Ed were married on Aug. 21, 1948, in Portland and, following Ed’s graduation from the Oregon Law School in 1950, they moved to The Dalles, where Ed practiced law with his brothers.
Bea raised four children, was a room mother, swim team mom, Camp Fire leader and a driving force in building the new public library in The Dalles in her position as chairman of the Library Board. She worked hard to get money allocated for the library and worked with the architect to save the Sycamore trees on the library site. In 1969, her many volunteer efforts were recognized when The Dalles named her their “Woman of the Year.”
When her children left for college, Bea became a travel agent for Hazel Phillips Travel, visiting many countries and leading tours all over the world. She was a lifelong Christian Scientist and a reader in her church for many years. She was a longtime member of chapter BF of P.E.O., the American Association of University Women, a cross-country skier and tennis player, and an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. In later life, she loved playing Words with Friends on her tablet with her grandchildren. She was a stickler for good grammar and wasn’t afraid to correct anyone who was unfortunate enough to say the wrong thing in front of her. All of her children know it is correct to say “is that he?” even though all refuse to actually say it.
Bea was predeceased by her husband Ed, her sister Marjorie and her brother Frank. She is survived by her children, James Dick of The Dalles, Johanna Wermers (Russell) of Rockville, Md., Mary Lonergan (Richard) of Tigard, Ore., and Andrew Dick (Michelle) of Mt. Shasta, Calif.; her four grandchildren, Kelly Lonergan, Jarod Salinas-Dick (Sara), Natalie Wermers and Samantha Wermers; and by her honorary grandchildren, Katie Dick Scott, Emily Dick, Allison Dick, Lesley Lonergan and Jeff Lonergan. The family would also like to thank the staff at Flagstone Senior Living and Heart of Hospice for their support.
A celebration of life is being planned for early June. Remembrances may be made to Friends of Camp Namanu, Camp Fire Columbia, 1411 S.W. Morrison St., Suite 300, Portland, OR 97205, or to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
