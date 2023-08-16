Barry Allen Rauch of Dallesport, Wash., died of a heart attack on Aug. 7, 2023, in his home with his wife Barb by his side. Barry was born on Nov. 11, 1951, in Moscow, Idaho, to Donald and Ilene Rauch (Anderson).
He grew up in Troy, Idaho, with his three siblings, Randy, Becky, and Kevin. Barry’s first job was at age 16, working weekends for his dad’s business, Rauch Lumber Company, until soon after he graduated from Troy High School. After high school, he attended the University of Idaho for three years to become a math teacher. After completing his student teaching experience, he decided to go in a different direction and began working for Bennett Lumber Products in Princeton, Idaho, as a planerman and as a boiler supervisor.
Barry and Linda (Howerton) were married in 1972 and built a home in Potlatch, Idaho, where they raised their children Jason Rauch, born Oct. 11, 1974, and Jenna Rauch (Haddock), born May 10, 1978. Once divorced, Barry raised his two children in Potlatch through their high school years. He enjoyed taking his children camping, fishing, and boating, as well as attending their sporting activities and extracurriculars. He took a calm and confident approach to parenting, helping his children make decisions followed up by, “As long as you are happy, not much else matters.”
Barry met Barb (Wilkinson) in 1998 in Potlatch. Once his children graduated from the University of Idaho, Barry and Barb moved to Lyle, Wash., before settling in Dallesport, Wash. They were married on June 16, 2007.
Barry finished his working years at SDS Lumber as a boiler supervisor. He retired in 2014. He enjoyed visiting with friends, long conversations with his family about life, playing cards, watching sports, grilling, and relaxing in his haven of a garage next to his line of BBQs!
Barry is survived by his wife of 16 years, Barbara Rauch (Wilkinson) of Dallesport; his brother Randy Rauch (Deena) of Moscow, Idaho; his brother Kevin Rauch (Marie) of Helena, Mont.; his son Jason Rauch (Tonya) of Riverton, Utah; his daughter Jenna Haddock (Terry) of Sandpoint, Idaho; grandchildren Maya (20), Linkin (15), Wesley (15) and Hudson (13); stepson Joel McChesney (Jesse) of Pullman, Wash.; stepdaughter Melanie McChesney of Pullman; and step-grandchildren Ashten (21), Alyssa (18), and Katerri (5). Barry is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Rauch (1991), his mother Ilene Rauch (2014), and his sister Becky Denton (1998).
A memorial will be held to honor Barry in Dallesport on Saturday, Aug. 26 at The Hideaway, 2297 Dallesport Road, at 2 p.m. Barry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
