Barbara Jane Young died Dec. 8, 2020, in her home. She was born in Woodland, Wash., on Oct. 11, 1936. Barbara married Walter M. Young III on April 7, 1956.
Barbara graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1954 and went on to work at Jantzen Knitting Mills as a seamstress, supervisor, and model of swimwear where she retired after 25 years. Then she went on to work at Nike in quality control. Barbara and Walter owned and operated Christensen Radiator Shop in The Dalles, Ore.
Barbara enjoyed hunting, fishing, boat racing and was a long-time member of the Vancouver Yacht Club. She was a 30-plus year member of the Eagles and the American Legion. She was also a faithful blood donor for over 50 years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, and later by long-time companion Ronald Rone. She is survived by her son, Rick (Jodi) Young and daughter, Teri Young, and her grandsons Ryan Young, Tyler Young, Adam/Bubba (Lissa) Young, and Frank Buford Jr. Barbara was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Turner, Thomas, Ryler and Savannah. She is also survived by her brother Jim (Alice) Hunter and sister Donna Cahoon.
At her request, there will be no service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
