Barbara Patterson passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, at the age of 80 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbara led a life of accomplishment that is shown in the extraordinary way she excelled at all she put her mind to, from her gardens to her education and community involvement. Barbara was happy with her life and will be remembered for her enthusiasm and bright smile that lit up any room she was in. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband in the quiet solitude of their small alpaca farm. Her loved ones will honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest and finding joy and contentment where she did through daily walks in nature, cooking good meals for friends and family, enjoying music, avidly reading, creating beautiful gardens, and visiting with dear friends.
Barbara was born on April 26, 1941, in Detroit, Mich., to Arthur and Martha Thomas and shortly after moved with her family to San Diego, Calif. From an early age, Barbara was drawn to music, becoming a gifted violinist who played throughout her life in orchestras, string quartets, and with an accompanist. Barbara worked as a librarian in a small town in the Sierra Nevadas while raising her two children and is fondly remembered for hosting storytime at the library and in her home. In 1979, she married the love of her life, Richard “Pat” Patterson. Barbara and Pat become a large blended family with her son and daughter and his four children. They moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 1981 and then to Goldendale, Wash., in 1998.
Barbara was a passionate activist and committed community member. She was an active member of Everyone for Nuclear Disarmament, a peace-education group devoted to ending the nuclear arms race and to stopping the federal push to make Hanford, Wash., a nuclear waste repository. She promoted public awareness by organizing peaceful demonstrations and through interviews with local media. Barbara also served as a board member of The Dalles Community Meals Program and frequently gathered with her own family and friends to cook and serve dinner to families in need.
After obtaining her Master of Education in 1990 from Oregon State University, she became the Adult Literacy Program Volunteer Coordinator for Columbia Gorge Community College, where she recruited, trained, and advised program volunteers. She also volunteered her time to teach adults to read and has remained friends with some of her students.
One of Barbara’s first loves was writing. She was a skillful writer and in addition to simply writing for pleasure, she had many articles published in Ruralite Magazine and contributed to the book Blue Light to Puckerhuddle, Discovering Klickitat County.
Barbara is remembered for an insatiable curiosity and love of learning. When she was interested in something, she read everything she could about the matter. In 2007, she and Pat started an alpaca farm where Barbara quickly mastered the “business end” of the enterprise. The alpacas brought her much joy, particularly “cria season” when the babies were born.
Barbara was a Master Gardener and her gardens were featured in garden tours in The Dalles and Goldendale. If Barbara were ever to have a “happy place,” it was in her gardens. She also made many dear friends in the book club, Biblio Babes, which met monthly for the past five years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kay Cornett. She is survived by her husband, Pat; son, Randy Bell; daughter, Beverly Bell; stepchildren, Bob Patterson, Jerry Patterson, Kelly Fernandes, and Crissy Libby; brother, David Thomas; nieces, Andrea Berglund-Ireland and Bethany Hausmann; nephews Tom Sabin and Chris Thomas; and 11 grandchildren.
Special thanks go to the Biblio Babes, Jyl Turner, and Richard Lavalley for all the loving support they gave Barbara and Pat during Barbara’s illness. The family would also like to thank Stephanie Orth and rest of the Klickitat Valley Health Hospice team for the extraordinary care they provided.
A memorial service will be held this spring, date to be determined. If memorial contributions wish to be made, donations to Friends of the Goldendale Library would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.