Barbara J. Lowe passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Barbara was born on March 18, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. She attended school in Parkdale, graduating from Parkdale High in 1946. She grew up on Quinn Road, about three miles north of town. She and her siblings and/or friends walked to Parkdale many times usually by way of the railroad tracks. She swore it was uphill both ways!
During 1942, at the age of 14, Barbara worked packing apples and pears at the AGA (later to become Diamond Fruit) plant in Parkdale. All able-bodied men and women of age had gone to serve and help with WW II efforts. They even let school out so kids could help with the fruit. Imagine that!
Later, during the summers, she went to Portland and lived with an aunt and uncle, Nita and Bill Stuart. From their place, she took the bus to downtown Portland and worked as an usher at one of the theaters downtown on Broadway. Quite adventuresome!
Barbara had met who would become the love of her life, Marion (Gene) Lowe. They were married on Gene’s 21st birthday, Aug. 10th, 1947. They moved into Gene’s parents place, a 10-acre pear orchard on Trout Creek Ridge, near Parkdale. They would reside there till Gene’s passing in 1998. Barbara would continue to live there until about 2016, when she would end up at Brookside Manor Assisted Living in Hood River.
She had worked for Diamond Fruit for some 44 years before retiring. She and her “great friend,” Neola Walker, were the first two female fulltime employees ever for Diamond. She packed fruit and later took over running the pack line. In the “off season,” she and Neola learned to drive forklifts, loading and unloading fruit. Barbara truly loved the people she worked with over the years. After retirement, she volunteered at Providence Hood River Hospital for many years where again she met and befriended many.
Way back, when she was 5 years old, she started attending the Parkdale Church of the Nazarene, which her father, Ed, helped build. She attended regularly and faithfully for the next 80-plus years, serving on the board of directors many times.
One of her favorite things was walking around “the block.” She carried candy bars for the kids and dog treats for the dogs. If she didn’t see either, she would leave the appropriate treat in the mailbox so they, the kids and dogs, wouldn’t miss out. Another favorite of hers was hosting the various grandkids and great grandkids. She enjoyed building a fire outside and roasting marshmallows or “wieners,” as she called them. Barbara was also a lifelong card player of many different games. She loved them all and played often right up to about 6 months before passing.
Barbara grew up the daughter of Ed and Ida (McGarvey) Colclesser and sibling to brothers Carl, Glenn, Rob, and Willis, and sisters Nita and Shirley. All who have preceded her in death, as did husband, Gene and son, Steve.
She is survived by daughters Rhonda (Warren) Hunt and Jeanne (Greg) Perkins, seven grandchildren, and many (13) great grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly. Seldom was she called “Barbara,” especially within the family.
She was our Gram, Grammie, Grog, Auntie Bob, Bobbie and Grandmother, all meant with love for the kindest, most giving person we have all ever known.
A service for Barbara will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, March 13 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with graveside at Upper Velley Cemetery to follow. For those wishing to donate, Parkdale Church of the Nazarene and/or Parkdale Fire Department would be what she wanted. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access the link to her live stream link for her service.
