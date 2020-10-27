Barbara Elaine Hillmick passed away peacefully at home with her family in Hood River, Ore., on Oct. 15, 2020. She was born on Oct. 15, 1945, and was 75 years old at the time of her passing. Barbara was born in Wylam, Ala., to Elbert and Charlotte Livingston. Her father worked for general motors at the time and was relocated to California. This is where she was raised with her sister and two brothers. Barbara graduated from La Mirada High School in 1963 and soon after she married her first husband. She had her first child, Raelynn, in 1964 and her second child, Trevor, in 1966. They moved to Oregon in the early 1970s and later divorced her then husband before pursuing her career with USPS in Estacada, Ore.
While working at the post office, she met the love of her life, Roy E. Hillmick. Roy had three children of his own, Ann Marie, Amy and Heath. Between the two of them, they forged a family of five kids. Barbara and Roy were married on Aug. 2, 1978, and shared a life of family, fun and good country living … the good life.
While on a family camping trip to Lost Lake Resort in Hood River, they fell in love with the idea of the business and running it. Both wanted something different in their lives, they decided to take the risk and pursue their dreams. In 1984, they successfully became owners / operators of Lost Lake resort for 30 years. Barbara and Roy met many people from all over the world. Everyone fell in love with their kind hearts and helping hands. Barbara enjoyed the young employees that worked for the business her favorite saying was, “If you have time to lean, then you have time to clean.” In 2012, they sold their business and retired. In retirement they took many RV trips around beautiful Oregon.
They enjoyed lots of love, laughter, fun, adventures and many memories in all their 42 years of marriage. Barbara was an amazing, beautiful woman that was taken away too soon. Barbara had a magical charisma about her. She had a wonderful contagious smile. Once you met her, you would never forget her. She was a huge influence and a great role model. Barbara was an amazing person and brought joy to everyone she met. She was known for her unconditional love and kind heart. She was always helping others succeed and be the best they could be.
Barbara was quick witted and funny. She was a straightforward individual, and one always knew where they stood with her. She was honest and truthful. Barbara Elaine Hillmick, you will be greatly missed by everyone who knew you.
In addition to her husband, Roy, Barbara is survived by her four children, Raelynn, Ann Marie, Amy and Heath; 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Ella, Trenton, Ashley, Kaliann, Gaven, Ethan, Ashtyn, Jaxson and Josiah; six great-grandchildren, Levi, August, Maze, Henry, Bentley and Brookyln; and nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Trevor, sister, two brothers and both her parents.
Services will be held at a later date and will be announced in a later edition.