Barbara Ellingson of Tigard, Ore., was born to the late Helen Muhs on June 17, 1943. Her family in Heaven greeted her as she arrived on Sept. 30, 2022.
She received Jesus at an early age. Her relationship with him was a constant in her life until she passed at the age of 79. The way she chose to live her life was a direct reflection of her beliefs.
Barbara enjoyed creating her own greeting cards, making care packages, gardening, watching the Portland Trail Blazers and listening to both country and gospel music.
Family was everything to Barbara and she dedicated her life to loving and caring for them. Her legacy of love, kindness and giving will live on in her family.
Barbara is survived by her son, Robert Daugherty; her daughter, Lynette Daugherty; her sister, Kimberly Smith (Gracie); her three grandchildren, Tiffany Anderson, Steffany Leib, Brandon Daugherty; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at Idlewild Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
