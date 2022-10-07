Barbara Ann (Lattimore) Byers passed away at the local Veterans home on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at 86. Barbara was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Bert and Lila (Bly) Lattimore. She married Gene T. Byers on June 18, 1962, in Goldendale, Wash.
Barbara is survived by her sons Steven (Monica), Michael, Daniel (Michelle), and William, her daughter Diane (Charles) McCartney, 17 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
