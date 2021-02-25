In the garden was Barbara Jeanne Black's favorite hymn, and her favorite place to be. Often found in her lovingly tended English gardens by sunup, a little poodle, pet chickens, and wild birds for company, she would then share morning coffee and plan the day with Larry, her husband of 73 years.
Bobbie made our world beautiful as she enjoyed her hobbies, arts, and crafts. Best known for her creative, colorful quilts, she mastered and taught quilting, tailoring, floral design, ceramics, painting, cake decorating, candle and soap making, various needlecrafts and leather tooling. She taught Sunday School, and enjoyed singing and playing piano, organ, and accordion in church.
Barbara was welcomed by James and Mabel Clements and her big brother, Jimmy, on Feb. 27, 1929, in the seaside town of Des Moines, Wash. Larry and Bobbie met and fell in love, and were married after the war, in 1946 at the Church by Side of the Road. Meredith and Larry, Jr. were born in Washington before moving the family to Alaska, where Bonnie arrived, on to Guam, and then settling in The Dalles, Ore., where their youngest, Lori Ann, was born.
Bobbie believed "busy hands were happy hands." She canned from her gardens, sewed, cooked wonderful meals, and ran her kids to 4-H and church. She opened Pinewood Daycare, and had adult foster care homes. When Larry Black, Realtor and Insurance opened, she worked beside her husband in the offices. Larry praised her highly for her hard work and handling of both the family and their businesses, especially when he needed to travel. She managed their mobile home park and rental business for five years, and managed their adult foster homes.
Bobbie loved to decorate and plan for family holidays and dinners, creating many treasured memories, including her highly prized handmade gifts.
Barbara is beloved by her husband, Lawrence; children Meredith and Mike Moore (Michael and Jill, Emily and Clyde), Larry Jr. (Charissa and Terry, Larry and Tiffany, Andy and Carolyn, Sharyl and Oscar, Alvin and Seth, and Sharon), Bonnie and Alan Hare (Holly Ann, Al and Betsy, Nolan), Lori Ann and Steve Bartells (David and Danyelle, Steven and Morgan, Brandon, Brittany and Beau, Blair); and her great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Andrew, Robert, Grace, Rylee, Taevin, Kobe, Serenity, Casey, Alexia, Liliana, Ariana, Samantha, Alejandra, Briana, Sterling, Alvin Jr., Stephanie, Shayley, Kalen Trey, Charly Rose, Miya Ann, Cameron, Kendall, Hannah, Haydn, Lily, Jackson, Olivia, Evelyn, Carter, Elle Marie, Thomas Lee, and Charlotte Anne Rose (and baby Bennett come March).
Barbara was met with joy on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, by her Savior, her own dear babe, grandbabies Keelan and Amelia, and beloved grandson Davin Lee Black. Proverbs 31:28-29. Her children shall stand and bless her, so does her husband. He praises her with these words: There are many fine women in the world, but you are the best of them all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.