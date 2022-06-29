Austin Lefaye (Fay) Abrams was born April 27, 1934, in Sikes, La. He died on April 21, 2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Winnfield, La. Austin was the son of Riley Alvin and Ola Mertha (Curry) Abrams and the youngest of three children. His sisters, Geraldine Abrams Womack and Helen Mildred Abrams Malloy, both of Winnfield, preceded him in death.
Austin is survived by his four children, daughter Rhonda Abrams Leeper (Cliff), Montana, son Kraig Abrams (Lana), Washington, son Derek Abrams, Oregon, and daughter Denise Abrams, Colorado; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He joined the United States Air Force in 1955, serving at HQ of the 366th Fighter Bombers Wing TAC and received an honorable discharge. Austin earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics. During his lifetime, he was an insurance agent, a journalist for the Winn Parish Enterprise and the Ruston Daily Leader, managing editor for The Dalles Chronicle (Oregon), a contributing writer for the Capital Press (Oregon) and the Piney Woods Journal (Louisiana), he taught high-school math, and coached high-school basketball in Wasilla, Alaska. Before retiring, he was the Press Operations Manager and Trainer at the Winn Correctional Center. Austin lived in Sikes, Winnfield, and Ruston, La.; Wasilla and Palmer, Alaska; and The Dalles, Ore. He enjoyed playing guitar and banjo and regaling family and friends with stories of his life experiences.
A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
