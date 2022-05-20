Audrey Swing, 78, passed away in The Dalles, Ore., on May 7, 2022. She was born to Wendell and Dina Vinnard in Loma Linda, Calif., on Oct. 12, 1943.
Mrs. Swing served as a fire marshal for the city of Las Vegas, Nev. She loved needlepoint, crocheting, watching Fox News and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Audrey is survived by her children, Al Edenfield of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bradley Swing Sr. of Dallesport, Wash., Craig Swing of Fort Collins, Colo., and Eden Morgan of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; and sister Opal Mitchell of San Bernadino, Calif.
To send condolences to the Swing family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
