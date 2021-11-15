Arlaine Eudonna Perkins, died at Brookside Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and was born Sept. 22, 1927, to Vyolet R. (Reeson) Stewart and Alton Harvey Stewart in Bloomfield, Neb. She joined older sister Lavonne, born in 1925. Family moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1937, when she was 10. She attended Barrett and Hood River High School.
In 1946, she married Raymond Eugene Perkins in White Salmon, Wash. They had two daughters, Marilyn, born in 1947, and Judy, born in 1949.
Arlaine always had a beautiful yard. Her greatest joy and love was her family, big holiday gatherings with her family and supporting any event that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were doing. She loved all animals, especially her dogs. She was a member of the Church of Christ on tucker road.
She is survived by daughters, Marilyn (husband Dale) Johnston and Judy Culbertson; grandchildren Rich Whitaker, Trisha Green, Marci Kelley, Julie Brown, and Dana Funrue; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray Perkins, sister Lavonne Alley and nephew Ron Alley.
Private graveside committal services were held Nov. 16 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
