Archie Andre Lamoreaux was born in Pima, Ariz., but moved to the White Salmon, Wash., area with his family as a young man. He met his wife, Elinor (Elmer), from Trout Lake, Wash., on a blind double-date and they have been married for 65 years.
Andre was a veteran of the Korean conflict and worked at Broughton's Lumber Mill in his early years. He went on to try his hand at various trades, including real estate, television repair, photography, owning and operating a video rental store, and several other professions. He was a man who dived into whatever interested him, and who enjoyed learning new things.
He is probably best known and remembered in the local area for his music. An entertainer at heart, he strummed his four-string guitar and belted out the lyrics to hundreds of western, bluegrass, and old-timer folk songs. He played with his two brothers, Mike and Joe, and is eldest son, Dan, in a bluegrass band called The Strawberry Mountain Boys. They entertained at festivals and dances throughout the Gorge for several years. He went on to play with a variety of local musicians, including his youngest son, Tom, at senior venues, jam sessions, and anywhere else he thought they could brighten someone's day. He loved music and he loved people and was well-loved in return. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.
Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
