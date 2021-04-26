Anna "Pauline” (Fletcher) Kennedy, 86, passed away on April 17, 2021, surrounded by her family and an orchard full of beautiful white blossoms, her favorite flower color. Pauline was born Sept. 24,1934, in Hood River and grew up and worked on the family farm in Odell with her sister Patricia. She attended Odell High School, where she was a member of the Pep Squad and volleyball team. She met her husband John in high school and they were married shortly after in December 1954. She and John lived and worked on the farm that was started by her parents, Shorty and Ann Fletcher.
Pauline had many hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, the sewing club, knitting, weaving, playing bridge, golf and cooking. Pauline was a fabulous cook and always enjoyed entertaining and cooking for friends and family. She was proud to have traveled to London and Australia with her grandson Jack to attend Le Cordon Bleu Cooking Schools. Later in life, she and John enjoyed traveling and took many memorable trips with close friends.
Perhaps her greatest love was being around her kids, grandkids and great-granddaughter. She loved hosting holidays and birthday celebrations at her home, attending the grandkids’ sporting events and just getting the family together as often as possible.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and husband John, who passed away in 2001. She is survived by her sister Pat Pattison (Bill), nephew Don (who gave her the nickname “NeeNee” that is still used to this day by all of her kids and grandkids) and nephew Pete; son Patrick (Mary Beth), grandson Jack (Ashley), grandson Andy (Sadie) and great-granddaughter Quinn; daughter Tracy Clark of Portland (Tom), granddaughter Lily and grandson Jay; and son Barry (Carrie), grandson Parker and granddaughter Katie.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful family and friends of John and Pauline who have reached out and shared condolences. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Hospice of The Gorge c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
