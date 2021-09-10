Ann Christine (Curran) Perry was born on Christmas Day 1930 to Patrick and Margaret (Costello) Curran. She grew up in Noe Valley with her brother Patrick and sister Mary Ellen. She attended St. James Grammar School, then went on to Immaculate Conception Academy for high school. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Jim Perry, who later to become her husband on April 15, 1949.
Ann attended St. Joseph College of Nursing, and later worked at Mary’s Help Hospital in San Francisco, where she worked until her children were born. Jim and Ann had three children, Christine, Jim, and Brian.
When her children were old enough, she returned to work as an insurance auditor for a labor union. Her knowledge of medical terminology became very useful for this type of work. She worked her way through the ranks until she became a national auditor for the Electrical Workers Union.
When they retired, Ann and Jim moved to Hood River in 2000, and spent many wonderful years together with their son Jim and daughter-in-law Claudia, who left the Bay Area in 1997. Many wonderful years were spent enjoying family gatherings, local community events, and the beauty of the Columbia River Gorge.
Ann’s husband passed away in 2016, but the years they had together in this scenic wonderland has definitely enriched both their lives. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ann passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at a care facility in The Dalles, Ore. Services were planned for Sept. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Ann was laid to rest at Idlewilde Mausoleum of Hood River beside her husband, Jim. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.