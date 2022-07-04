Ann Llewellyn Matthews passed away in her sleep, early Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, at her home in Hood River, Ore., in the company of her son and cousins.
She was born in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 5, 1950, to John W. and Kirby L. (Adams) Matthews. She is survived by her son Jarrett Thorsted, by brothers John, Patrick and William Matthews, four nieces and nephews, several cousins, and was predeceased by her parents and brothers David and Jeffrey.
Ann was graduated from Pitzer College in Claremont, Calif., and received a J.D. from the University of Puget Sound (now Seattle University) School of Law. She was known professionally as Llewellyn and after becoming associated with the Northwest Pulp and Paper Association (NWPPA), she practiced environmental law and was quickly named as executive director.
Llewellyn worked at national and state levels and especially with the Washington State legislature to effect equitable regulations for the pulp and paper industry, and with various Indigenous Peoples tribes to improve water quality discharged from paper mills that might affect riverine life.
In her personal life, Llewellyn was an avid windsurfer in the Columbia River Gorge, where she made many friends over the course of a number of years. She amazed many at her expert control of the sail while using minimal force. She also loved hiking with Jarrett on the many trails in the Gorge and visiting its waterfalls.
She developed an interest in art and attended the Gage Academy of Art in Seattle, learning portraiture and land-scape techniques in oil and pencil. During this time, Ann also spent a few vacations studying art in Italy.
Upon retirement from NWPPA, Llewellyn moved to Florence, Italy, where she became a permanent resident. There she taught anatomy at the Angel Academy of Art and painted for pleasure and on commission.
After 10 wonderful years in Florence, she returned full-time to her home in Hood River, but about nine months later was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which she fought valiantly.
Her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
