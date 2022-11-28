Anita Joyce Kramer (Clapp) born Dec. 1, 1954, to Joyce (Newlin) and Richard Clapp in Paris Ill. Anita died on Nov. 18, 2022, in Hood River, Ore.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert J. Kramer, aka “Big Bob,” and three brothers, Raymond Clapp, Charles Richard Clapp, and Kenneth Nay. She is survived by her daughter, Tara (Todd) Williams of Hood River, and a brother, Charles Nay of Paris, Ill., along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews all over the country.
Anita and her parents moved from Illinois to Tempe, Ariz., in the 1960s. She attended Tempe High and graduated in 1973. She attended a business college to study medical reception and administration. Anita was an inspiration to people from all walks of life. She touched the lives of many while she worked in admissions at Hood River Memorial Hospital, where she gave support, inspiration, and guidance to those she served. She was often the first-person people would encounter. She knew how to make every patient feel important and comfortable while waiting to be seen. She retired in April 2010 after more than 20 years of service.
Although Tara was a single child, she had many “brothers” and “sisters” as Anita was called “Mom” by all of Tara’s friends. Anita was nonjudgmental when she listened to their problems. She was a great listener and shoulder to cry on. She treated her daughter’s friends with love and respect and gave each one solid counsel as only a parent can. It was clear that once you become a friend, you become family.
Anita always believed that there would be good and bad things that would happen. That’s just the way life goes. She taught us that life will always get better and that we must keep smiling and strive to be our best selves. One of the best things about Anita was her contagious laugh. You could hear her laugh from across the store and know exactly who that was.
Anita lost her husband, Robert J. Kramer, in 2008 in a tragic accident on the family farm. In time, she reconnected with an old high school friend, Gary McKee. Gary had also lost the love of his life. As time passed their friendship grew into something special. Gary and Anita were together for eight years. Unfortunately, Gary passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022. This must have been too much to bear for Anita because she passed away three days later, presumably from a broken heart.
She will be missed by all who loved her.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Anita's service will be shared via Zoom (passcode: Anita) at us02web.zoom.us/j/84161443376?pwd=UmZ6UjlLU3pzQklGSnBYT3BtL3pRdz09.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make a charitable contribution to Shriners Hospital in Anita’s name as the Shriners were a big part of Anita, Robert, and Tara’s life. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
