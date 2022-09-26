Andrew Jay Ward Jr. passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in his home in University Place, Wash. Andrew was born July 8, 1934, in The Dalles, Ore., to Andrew Jackson Ward Sr. and Bessie Zipporah Limmeroth, who were lifelong residents of Dufur, Ore.
Andrew graduated from Dufur High School in 1952 and from Oregon State College in 1957. He did graduate work at Iowa State University. He began his life’s work with the Oregon Wheat Grower’s League. Afterward, he worked with an agricultural chemical company and owned a hardware store in Tigard, Ore. He then moved to the Tacoma, Wash., area and worked as a travel agent for 27 years.
His interests included woodworking, photography, growing peonies, gardening, family history, travel, church and community service. In his retirement years, he crafted and repaired many toys for the Tacoma Toy Rescue Mission.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family including his wife, Karen (Kay); their children, Nancy Halterman, (Lynn) of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Wendy Donnahoo (Lee) of Sammammish, Wash.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Three Mile Cemetery in The Dalles on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.
