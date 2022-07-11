Born in Hermiston, Ore., Aug. 10, 1958, Andrew Willis Carter passed away on June 30, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
Andy obtained a B.A. from Washington State University, majoring in political science and earned his Juris Doctorate in 1984 at the University of Oregon School of Law, where he served as associate editor of the Law Review. After law school, he moved to The Dalles, Ore., and made his home there.
He began his legal career as deputy district attorney for Wasco County, and in 1987 joined the law firm of Phipps, Dunn, and Toole (later Toole, Carter, Tissot & Coats). Andy became a trusted trial attorney on behalf of persons facing criminal charges, as well as those suffering injuries or facing divorce and custody issues. Andy made it his life’s work to advocate for those facing great hardships in their lives and believed that all deserved his very best efforts.
Andy was an avid reader and conversationalist, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tennis.
Andy is survived by his wife Monica and two daughters, Sarah and Kelsey Carter; his parents Robert and Christine Carter; his siblings Cheryl Dennison, Paul Carter, and Julie Finnell; and extended family, including seven nieces and nephews.
A private service will occur for family and close friends in the coming weeks, with additional events to be determined.
