Amy JoAnn Holmes, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Clair, Mich. She was 35 at the time of her passing. Amy was born on Jan. 20, 1987, to Laurie Eccles-Holmes and Eric Holmes in Hood River, Ore.
Amy grew up in Hood River, taking piano lessons and enjoying dance, softball, volleyball, and basketball. She graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2005. She went on to get her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Baker College in Port Huron, Mich., in 2012.
Amy was an active person who enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, water-skiing, tubing, skydiving, and running. She was fiercely independent, a quick learner, a hard worker, and truly loved making her own way in life.
Her friends and family will always remember Amy’s quick wit, contagious laugh, kind heart, and beautiful smile. While Amy will be sorrowfully missed by many, we are thankful with the peace of knowing that she is with her heavenly Father.
Amy is survived by her father, Eric Holmes, of Mosier, Ore.; her mother, Laurie Eccles-Holmes of Hood River; her daughter, Kadence Holmes, of Hood River; her sister, Shelley (Seneca) Steber, of Tigard, Ore.; and her brother, Matt (Jazmin) Holmes, of Hood River.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hope Medical Clinic Hood River, or to Mission Brasil (c/o Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
