Amy Katherine Heil (formerly Williams) was born in Portland, Ore., in 1970, the fifth and youngest child of F. Charles W. Heil and Patricia Willard Heil. She passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 13, 2021, with her husband, John Worsley, at her side.
Known in the family as “Amy Kat,” Amy was raised in southwest Portland. She attended West Hills Christian and soon-to-be formerly-known-as Wilson High School, where she sang in the choir and wrote for the school newspaper. She was a bright and creative student who, if all her stories are to be believed, must’ve had 40-hour days. She studied Political Science at Bard College in New York and at Reed College before joining the US Air Force in 1991. While on active duty, she also completed her bachelor’s degree at William Carey College.
Amy’s eight-year career as a medical technician took her to Texas, Mississippi, Japan, and California. She took every opportunity to excel and exceeded every limit placed before her. Upon leaving the Air Force, she returned to Portland, where she married Justin Williams. Their daughter, Brooklyn, is Amy’s pride and joy. In 2005, the family moved to the Hood River area where Amy and Justin opened a successful restaurant, Sushi Okalani; the restaurant’s logo is an example of Amy’s artistic work.
In 2013, she married John Worsley, and the new family moved to Mosier later that year so Brooklyn could attend Mosier Community School. Amy supported the charter school enthusiastically, filling their home with art purchased at benefit auctions. She was also the creative force behind two short films she made with John, “Mayhem in Mosier” (2014) and “All Our Sins Remembered” (2016). The latter film won Best Adaptation at the 2016 Columbia Gorge International Film Festival.
As a Quaker, Amy worked passionately for peace, volunteering virtually for the Friends Committee on National Legislation as well as Veterans for Peace, and attending rallies, protests, and marches. She wrote a number of opinion pieces for the Hood River News promoting peace and understanding.
Amy had a playful sense of humor, loved to tell stories, almost invariably charmed those who met her, loved to foster rescue dogs, and was proud of being a “softie” who cried at car commercials.
She will be remembered forever by her husband, John Worsley, of Mosier; her daughter, Brooklyn Williams; her daughter-in-spirit, Alison Dye; and by Justin Williams. She is also survived by her father, Chuck; her four siblings and their spouses; her nieces and nephew; and her beloved aunt, Margaret Heil. Amy was a devoted pet mom to three Welsh corgis, Myra, Meatloaf, and Merlin.
A private funeral service was held for family on February 26 at Willamette National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.