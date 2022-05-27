Amie Elizabeth (Finklea) Abbott passed away in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the home she shared with her beloved partner and husband, Michael Mills, in Mt. Hood, Ore. She was born on March 19, 1971, in Portland, Ore., to parents Linda Barclay Finklea and Robert Finklea. Amie grew up in Lake Oswego, Ore. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University in urban planning. While in college, she interned for the City of Portland and after graduating, became the executive assistant to Portland Mayor Vera Katz, whom she deeply admired and adored. This role became the starting point for a long career in government for both the City of Portland and the State of Oregon. She loved the hum of government and working with a wide variety of people making many lifelong friendships.
She married the love of her life, Michael Mills, on Sept. 17, 2011, in the backyard of their Mt. Hood-Parkdale home under the watchful eye of Mount Hood. Their home was truly Amie’s “Happy Place” because of the breath-taking view of Mount Hood. Her other passion was traveling the world with Michael, as they both loved to see and visit other cultures and locations to widen their world view.
Amie is survived by her husband Michael Mills and her parents Linda Barclay Finklea and Robert Finklea. She leaves behind her older brother Benjamin Finklea and his wife, Erin, and younger sister Katie Hoffman and her husband, Andy. In addition, she leaves nieces Madeline, Morgan and Ragen and nephews, Joey, Finnegan, and Cooper. She also leaves behind stepdaughter Colby.
Donations in Amie’s memory can be made to The Next Door online at nextdoorinc.org/donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.