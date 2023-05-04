Amanda Jean Harman, 35, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2023.
Amanda was born on June 9, 1987, in Portland, Ore., to Joel Harman and Elizabeth Callison. Amanda graduated from The Dalles High School in 2005 and went on to study business administration with a focus on accounting, receiving her bachelor's degree from Eastern Oregon University. She worked at MCMC as assistant comptroller.
Amanda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Casey and Jean Dempsey of Carlyle, Ill. She is survived by her loving partner of 20 years, Colt Brace; her father, Joel Harman of Mosier, Ore.; her mother, Beth Callison, and stepfather, Jeff Callison, of Cove, Ore.; paternal grandparents, Mike and Shirley Harman of Silver Spring, Md.; her brother Grant Harman (Catalina Clarke), niece Leona Harman and nephew Cael Harman of Portland; and Chris and Bonnie Brace of the Dalles.
There will be a celebration of life on June 10 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Brace Cabin, 3855 Sandlin Road, The Dalles. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests the giving of donations to your favorite charity in Amanda's name.
