Alvin Elmer Oswalt passed away at the Veteran’s Home in The Dalles, Ore., and went to meet his Lord on April 2, 2022. Alvin was born on April 16, 1942, at Wapato, Wash., and grew up in Harrah, Wash.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; son Douglas; granddaughters Shaelah and Kaylah; great-grandchildren Levi, William and KimberlySue; twin brother Melvin; younger brother Larry (wife Donna); sister Pam Linder (children Debra, Rhonda and Duane); and his sisters-in-law, Norma Cyr and Phyllis Crowell, who he helped raise.
Alvin was raised by Elmer and Viola (Ruthardt) Oswalt, along with his sisters and brothers, working on the family farm.
Alvin graduated from White Swan High School. After graduation, Alvin enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga. He served four years during the Vietnam era. For a short time, he served in the Army, but transferred to the Air Force and Civil Engineers, with a total of 32 years of military service.
When home on leave, he reconnected with a childhood friend, Bonnie Jean. They were married on March 13, 1963, at the First Presbyterian Church in Yakima, Wash. Their son, Douglas Earl Oswalt, was born April 6, 1966, in Yakima. They were members of the Yakima Jeep Nomads and enjoyed all of their activities and play days. They were married for 46 years before Bonnie’s passing.
Alvin met Mary Lee and they were married in Arizona on Nov. 16, 2009. Alvin became stepfather to Kathy Heron and Gregg Lee. His step-grandchildren are Eli, Kirby, Chantelle, Vanessa and Courtney; step-great-grandchildren are Austin, Dakota and Penelope.
Life was busy and Alvin enjoyed his Antique Tractor Club (especially John Deere). He also enjoyed fishing with Doug, riding his bike and hanging out with the Ruthardt boys.
Alvin and Mary lived in Hood River, Ore., but enjoyed being snowbirds to Arizona in the winter. He was a member of River of Life Assembly in Hood River. In later years, Alvin was diagnosed with dementia, which developed into Alzheimer’s.
Alvin is preceded in death by Bonnie Jean, parents Elmer and Viola, and in-laws Lloyd and Maxine Crowell.
A service will be held April 14 at 2 p.m. at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Road, Yakima.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.