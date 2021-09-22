Alonzo (Lonny) V. Smith, 71, of Hood River, Ore., released his spirit into the everlasting on Sept. 20, 2021, after a lengthy struggle with cancer. Even after receiving the diagnosis that his form of cancer was terminal, Lonny continued as the same engaging person with the wonderful sense of humor he always had. To the end, he accepted his fate with dignity and grace.
Lonny was born on March 14, 1950, in Bryn Mawr, Penn. He moved to Palmetto, Fla., with his family at the age of 9 and moved to Hood River in 1997 to marry his wife, Pat.
Lonny graduated from Palmetto High School in Palmetto and was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He then went on to receive his B.A. degree at Florida State University (making him “forever” a Seminole). Subsequently, he received his master’s degree in criminology at Northeastern University in Boston and his law degree at Stetson University in St. Petersburg, Fla. Three bar exams later, he would become licensed to practice law in Florida, followed by Oregon and Washington.
His career, motivated by his desire to help the defenseless, began as a child abuse investigator in Florida. Subsequently, he practiced law for three decades. For much of that time, he practiced as a defense attorney in Oregon, representing primarily the indigent. He believed strongly in the idea that the most vulnerable among us and the most defenseless should have an advocate who would stand up for them and help them.
Lonny loved music, especially of the “Americana” variety. He enjoyed hiking, whether by himself or with good friends, and he possessed an expert’s knowledge of the trails around Mount Hood, Mount Adams, and places beyond. He was an excellent conversationalist, able to speak with anyone on just about any subject, and he was kind, thoughtful, and generous. More than anything else, he loved the times he spent talking with his son and grandchildren in Florida.
Lonny leaves behind his wife, Pat (Schoenleber) Case, his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Sue Smith, and his grandchildren Colleen and Kayden Smith. He also leaves behind his four siblings, Rick and Mac Smith, Sharon Greene, and Robin Miller, all of Florida.
A celebration of life for Lonny will take place in the spring, after which his ashes will be spread along the trails that he loved the most.
Anyone interested in doing something in memory of Lonny should do so by donating to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
