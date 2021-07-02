Allen Earl Moore passed away at his Hood River home on July 1, 2021. Allen was born June 5, 1926 in Hood River, Ore., to Earl and Mary (Whitecotton) Moore. He joined older sister Georgiana. His brother Lee and sister Louise later joined the family. Other than short stints in Usk, Wash., and Portland, Ore., and military service, Allen had lived on Lacey Drive nearly all his life. Maybe not the same house, but on Lacey Drive.
Allen attended Pine Grove School and graduated from Hood River High School in June of 1944. On Oct. 19, 1944, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the 5th Marine Division during World War II and later in the 1st Marine Division during the Korean War, being honorably discharged Jan. 26, 1952, with the rank of Sergeant. On April 4, 1948, Allen married Clara June Hunziker at the Pine Grove Church. They welcomed their family of Patrick, Bruce and Elizabeth over the next eight years. They have nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson (and another on the way).
Allen worked in the family orchard beginning at an early age, helping out wherever he could. When his parents retired in the early 1970s, Allen and June along with Pat, Bruce and Beth acquired their interest in Moore Orchards, Inc. Following in Earl and Mary’s footsteps, all of them continued the family tradition of being active members of the Pine Grove Community, Hood River County as well as the State of Oregon.
Allen started his volunteer and service career early on as a member of the Pine Grove Grange, where he was actively involved for more than 70 years. Benefits from his service were garnered by the Hood River County School Board, Hood River County Fair Board, Oregon Fair Commission, Mid-Columbia Production Credit Association, Interstate Production Credit Association, Oregon State Fair and Exposition, Hood River Supply Association, Crystal Springs, Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District, Hood River County Chamber of Commerce and Pine Grove Methodist Church Board of Trustees. He served as president of the Oregon Horticulture Society and served as a Hood River County Commissioner from 1986 to 1994.
Allen was recognized as a leader in the tree fruit industry with awards from the Hood River Grower-Shippers (Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers), he was inducted into the Oregon Agriculture Co-operative Hall of Fame, Oregon State University Diamond Pioneer Agriculture Achievement Registry and in 1989, Allen, June and family received recognition as the Oregon Outstanding Farm Family awarded by the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Allen is survived by his three children and their spouses, Patrick and Sue Moore, Bruce and Lynn Moore, and Beth and Matt Peters, all of Hood River; his sister Louise Rickman of Wenatche, Wash.; his grandchildren Shanna Spring (James), Reka Sieverkropp (Tom), Tera Lindquist (Mike), Julie Dillingham (Josh), Jake Moore (Carrie), Jason Moore, Justin Moore (Erika), Alise Greening (Kyle) and Brian Peters (Danyelle); his great-grandchildren Michael Spring, Ryan, Austin (Alexus) and Weston Sieverkropp, Samantha and Miya Lindquist, Bailey Hammel, Gracee and Kloee Dillingham, Leona Foster, Maddie and Luke Peters, and Koen and Makayla Moore; and his great-great grandchild Apollo Sieverkropp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife June, sister Georgiana Sheirbon, brother Lee Moore, and great-grandson Wyatt Smith.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hood River Valley Adult Center, Hospice of the George or a charity of your choice.
A graveside service will held 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Pine Gove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.