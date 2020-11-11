Allen Dale Boucher, age 69, of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at home with family at his side.
Born July 8, 1951, he grew up in his hometown of Yakima, Wash., and attended East Valley High School. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Army and served from October 1969 to June 1970. He was honorably discharged after serving in Vietnam. He wandered for several years, working at H&GH Packing and Yakima Firing Center. Concrete was an art and passion all his days.
In 1989, he met the love of his life, Jacklin, and they were married in 1992. From that time on, he dedicated his life to her and her children. A natural teacher and mentor to people around him, he served as a baseball coach and scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts. He started his own concrete finishing business in 1992, Artform Concrete. Through this business, he made a big impact on the community of the Columbia Gorge, both through his work and also training others. He always saw the good in people and was always willing to help someone get on their feet and learn a marketable skill. He enjoyed life, giving to all he knew any way he could.
An avid hunter and marksman, he also loved to teach others about hunting. His trophy room is full of deer mounts, pelts and horns. His cougar and two bobcats made it home to him just before his passing.
His cooking will be fondly remembered by many among his family and friends. He loved cooking all kinds of food, especially wild meat from his hunts and Dungeness crab from the Oregon Coast. There was never a birthday dinner request that he couldn’t pull off.
Father figure and mentor to many beyond his immediate family, he is survived by his wife, Jacklin K. Boucher; three children; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and eight cats, one dog and five black tailed deer.
He will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, due to the state of our community at this time.