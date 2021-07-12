Amazing, beautiful, giving, hardworking woman, that is Alice Louise Pierson, the daughter of Ellis “Pete” Tanner and Maudwae Hagen, who died in Hood River, Ore., on June 28, 2021, at the age of 80.
Alice was born in Hood River on March 30, 1941, and grew up on the Tanner Ranch. She was always active helping on the farm, in the kitchen with her mom or helping with her three siblings. Alice loved spending her downtime with her friends socializing while cruising the gut, going to the movies and eventually with her first job as a soda jerk at Barclay soda shop. This is where she also fell in love with Roger Pierson, who would sit there just to talk or wait to take her home. She also taught swimming lessons and would lounge at the Hood River pool with friends. She later taught lessons there with her sister, Rita, and her daughter, Marcia.
In her youth, she spent a lot of time with her best friends Donna Seal and Roxie Hanel growing up.
Alice accomplished many things. After graduating high school in 1960, she went on to beauty school. Then on April 7, 1962, she married the love of her life, Roger Pierson. For a short time, they lived in Klamath Falls while Roger attended college. After Roger graduated, they returned to Hood River.
Alice started doing hair when she returned to Hood River and was still loving it after 60-plus years. She started at Sally’s Cut and Curl with Sally Moore. Then Pats shop, then Judy’s shop and finally full circle and ended at Jen Moore Baileys’ shop. She did her last customer two days before her passing. She got to do what she loved all the way to the end. Her customers were her family; she loved them all. She would want to tell them all thank you for all the years.
Alice volunteered for Lions Follies for 40-plus years, doing their hair, wigs, makeup and occasional stage appearance as a hot peggy sue or a even a creepy ghoul ... such great memories.
Alice was ahead of her time by teaching a Jazzercise class before it was actually even a thing. She would fill the gym with lots of locals. I remember the song, “Spanish fly,” we were to quickly exercise walk around the gym.
Traveling was her life joy, which she did with her family but mostly with Roger. When her family was young, we would fly with Dad, travel to many places and lots of camping at Cove Palisades with many friends. Her favorite times were traveling with Roger to Hawaii and Cabo San Lucas. Alice passed peacefully the same night one year after her Roger. They were just always meant to be together. RogAl.
Alice is survived by her siblings, Ron Tanner, Don Tanner and Rita “Mo” Tanner Stevenson; her children, Marcia Pierson Harpham, Mike Pierson and Monique Pierson Kreitzberg; and grandchildren, Kira and Niko Harpham, Ezekiel Pierson, Eula and Leila Pierson Kreitzberg. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roger Daniel Pierson, and her parents.
Services are planned for planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1; Alice enjoyed her trips to Hawaii and family is asking that you wear a Hawaiian shirt or outfit to help honor her the day of her service. A time of viewing will proceed Alice’s service, but friends can also view from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 and Saturday, July 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.