Alice Borromeo Marvin, of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2023, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, Ore. She was 92 years old at the time of her passing.
Alice was born March 27, 1931, in Iloilo City, in the Philippine Islands, to Luis and Angelina Borromeo. Her father, Luis, or sometimes Louis, known internationally by his stage name, Borromeo Lou, toured the United States for three years on the famed Orpheum Theater circuit, with stops in cities like Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. A celebrated composer and pianist, he brought vaudeville back to his native Philippines and was lauded as “the originator and king of Orientalized classical jazz.” Alice told the story of how she was able to shake the hand of Gen. Douglas MacArthur when she was 10 years old. MacArthur knew her father and had come on a visit to their home.
On Jan. 27, 1950, in her hometown of Iloilo City, she married Alvin John Marvin, who had been stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, and the two began their life journey together as husband and wife on a steamer ship bound for the Unites States. The two settled in White Salmon and raised five children. She and husband Al were married for 46 years until complications from a stroke took him at age 76. She remained a widow the rest of her days, claiming, “I don’t want to have to train another one.”
On Dec. 17, 1952, Alice received her Certificate of Naturalization at a small ceremony in Goldendale, Wash., and became a U.S. citizen. She was proud to call herself “an American”, and would staunchly defend her adopted home.
During her 70-plus years of living in White Salmon, she was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, helping to set up and coordinate hundreds of weddings, funerals, first communions and baptisms as a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, and a dedicated member of the church choir for decades.
Alice was proud of her children and would introduce them to anyone who would listen. “This is my son”, or “This is my daughter” she would say, beaming with delight. She loved her family. And she loved the Seattle Seahawks. And the Trailblazers. And her friends, the “lunch bunch,” as she called them. And she loved to watch the greyhounds run at the Multnomah Kennel Club. She would jump up and down and cheer the one she picked to win. It was hilarious to watch but you wouldn’t want to stand too close or you might get an elbow to the head.
Her life was not boring, and she chose an interesting mix of pursuits. She worked seasonally at canneries in Hood River and Odell while her kids were young, and when they were all grown up, she sampled many different things, including antiques and muscle cars. She took an auto mechanics class for women so she could learn how to “work on a carburetor,” and Tae Kwon Do so she could “break a board with my hand.: Yes, she kept on display the two pieces of the board she broke in class. Her short time spent selling cars led to her stint as a Repo Man. Yes, you read that right. Imagine, if you can, five foot two and 90-pound Alice coming to ask you to surrender your car keys.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Al, son-in-law Greg and niece Sarah. She is survived by her five children, Eileen Fielding, Yakima, Wash., John Marvin, The Dalles, Ore., David Marvin, Lyle, Wash., Anne Osborn, Baker City, Ore.; and Chris Marvin, Home Valley, Wash.; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A viewing is planned for Tuesday, April 11, from 3-5 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, 156 NE Church Ave., White Salmon. A celebration of life for Alice will be held at a later date, sometime in June.
