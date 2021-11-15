Alice Marjorie Chase Lindell was born March 27, 1926, at the family farm outside Dufur, Ore., to Eugene Chase Sr. and Georgie Isabell Carson Chase. She died in Beaverton, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021, at the age of 95. Alice attended Rail Hollow School and Dufur School, graduating in 1943. Her constant companion during those formative years was her cousin, Clifford Chase Bergen. Together they spent every spare minute outdoors, exploring the family farm and in later years working in the fields and driving truck during harvest. Summers were loads of fun when Bay Area cousins, Monte and Fritzi, visited for several weeks.
She spread her wings at the University of Oregon for almost two years, then returned to the farm until her marriage to Lester George Lindell in January 1947. They started a family on the Lindell farm in Friend, Ore., where they lived until 1965. The family was uprooted to Beaverton, where Les purchased a restaurant and achieved a real estate license. During those years, Alice worked in a children’s clothing store; it was a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
In 1973, the family moved back to farm life in Tygh Valley. After a move to the Dufur Valley in 1982, their days were spent following the athletic teams of their grandchildren, golfing, gardening and traveling. Holidays were special, and the kids and grandkids eagerly found their way “home” to celebrate with “Gramps and Grams.”
In 2010, Alice and Les moved to Aurora, Ore., to be near their daughters in the Willamette Valley. They lived out their days with family of every generation in and out of their home many hours of the week. Les passed away in November 2016; they had been married 69 years. Alice moved to assisted living in Beaverton this past August after suffering a stroke.
Alice was preceded in death by Les and by her brother and sister, Eugene Chase Jr., and Nancy Chase Thiele in 1999 and 2000, respectively. She is survived by seven children: Nancy Trivitt (Allen) of Aurora; Linda Abraham (Dennie) of Portland; Leslie Wilson (Doug) of St. Helens; Hal Lindell (Susan) of Friend; Georgie Walker (Tom) of Portland; Bo Lindell (Meredith) of Dufur; and Kelly Dahlgren (Richard) of Eugene. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; her sister-in-law, Darlene Burright of Vancouver; two nieces, Bette Lou Parks of Redmond and Zoe Chase of Joseph; and one nephew, Mark Burright of Vancouver.
A celebration of life is planned for Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. in The Dalles at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home. In memory of Alice, contributions may be made to Dufur Community Cemetery, 66558 Boyd Loop Road, Dufur, OR 97021.
