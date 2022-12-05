The Final Act: Alexander Newton died peacefully on Nov. 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore., after a long and heroic 20-year battle with a staph infection. He was born July 30, 1949, in Portland, Ore., to Rev. Andrew and Bertha Newton.
Alexander was the second oldest of six children. Alexander was a generous and humble man with a giant heart. He was a deep thinker who loved to love, write, and, as everyone knows, read. He was brilliant and complex. Alexander cherished education, all literature, classical and jazz music, and was proud to have graduated from the University of Oregon.
He will be remembered by many friends and his surviving family as someone who loved to hold court and entertain. Prior to his injury, he was a passionate runner and he would tell tales of running with Steve Prefontaine. He also was an avid skier.
Alexander is survived by his daughter Nicole and son-in-law Michael; son Poki and daughter-in-law Sara; grandchildren Elijah, Phineas, Nyla, and Anyanka; and his siblings, Aaron, Andrea, and Alicia.
"All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts."
Alexander Newton played many parts: Son, brother, father, friend, confidante, and entertainer.
