Albert Strunk passed on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at age 96. He leaves behind wife Alice; five daughters, Anna, Debra, Florence, Mary and Leona; and 17 grandkids and 29 great-grandchildren. Albert was born in Camas, Wash., and grew up in Brush Prairie. As he grew, he helped his family. Albert served in the Korea for three years and met Alice in Carson while working at the sawmill. They were married on June 14, 1956, for 65 years. He worked at Spring Creek Fish Hatchery for 33 years, and was very active in the community, well known at the Methodist Church in White Salmon, and also worked with Boy Scouts, Elks, VFW, and the American Legion — a real pillar of society!
A graveside service will be held at the White Salmon cemetery on May 14 at 11 a.m.-ish.
