Akira Fukatsu, born July 7, 1946, in Numata City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, came to the U.S. in the 1990s as an expert in apple production. In 2004, he met Geraldine Mary Jane Allen Cody. They married in March 2005. He became a U.S. citizen in March 2011.
Aki built several roads around Klickitat County. One of them is named, "Aki Road." He also cut and sold firewood, taught skiing, and loved to mountain climb. He dug nearly an acre of land by hand and grew asparagus from seed on it. He was interested in and promoted geothermal power production.
In January 2020, he returned to Japan and reconnected with his family, planning to return to Appleton after an extended stay. But he was hospitalized Jan. 17, 2021, and passed away three days later from blood loss due to intestinal bleeding.
Aki was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry. He is survived by son, Takeshita Fukatsu; daughter, Rita Kumokoshi; granddaughter; sister; nephew; cousins and friends in Japan; stepdaughter, Katie Cordrey, White Salmon; stepsons James Poppenhagen, Scappoose, Ore., and David Poppenhagen, Wahkiacus; and friends in the Gorge, and elsewhere in Oregon and Washington.
No funerary arrangements are planned. His body was cremated in Japan, and the ashes given to his son.
