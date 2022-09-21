Esther Ailene Hibbard passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 20, 2022, at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Ailene was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., to Margarette Esther McKenzie and Edward Landon Hibbard. A few years after her mother died, she moved west with her father and two older brothers from Missouri for a brief stay in Washington and then on to California.
Ailene graduated from San Jose State College in 1953. She began her newspaper career at the Victorville Press in Victorville, Calif., as a proofreader — she also pasted up pages — and later worked a similar position in Paso Robles. She was employed a short time at the paper in South Lake Tahoe after winning a chamber of commerce writing contest, where she proofread.
On a camping trip in Oregon, she fell in love with the Hood River Valley and applied at the Hood River News. Ailene was hired in 1972 and worked in production proofreading copy, “pasting up” the paper and archiving. After 1994, Ailene worked part time with a focus on the archives. She continued to even work at home due to the beginning of the COVID–19 pandemic. For almost 50 years, Ailene was a valuable and much appreciated employee at the Hood River News.
Ailene is survived by nieces, nephews, her longtime friends and caring neighbors. It was Ailene’s wish to not have a memorial service upon her death. A private committal took place at Idelewilde Cemetery of Hood River, where she was laid to rest next to her father.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
