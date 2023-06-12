Agnes Rose Brown of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away peacefully in her home on May 10, 2023, at the age of 93. We are sad that she is gone but grateful she was able to do the things she loved right up until her last days. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude A. and George E. Moore, her husband, Alfred L. “Barney” Brown, her son, Thomas D. Brown, her grandson William A. “Billy” Walker, and eight brothers and sisters.
Born on Aug. 15, 1929, in The Dalles, Ore., Aggie was one of 10 children. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1948. In December 1947, before her graduation, she met her husband Alfred Loris Brown, or Barney, as most knew him, at Townsend Club dance in The Dalles. She wrote in her diary that she’d had a fight with her sister Fritz earlier that day so she attended the dance with a bite mark on her arm! Barney must not have noticed or cared because they were married on April 19, 1949, and moved to Tygh Valley, where Aggie lived for 74 years. Aggie and Barney have a legacy of six children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Aggie always welcomed any of the neighborhood kids who came by too. Everyone was welcome at the Brown’s house!
Aggie loved being outdoors even from an early age. Her earliest jobs were picking fruits and vegetables in the fields around The Dalles and Hood River, Ore. Her favorite job was working for the U.S. Forest Service Bear Springs Ranger District, where she planted trees, picked cones and was groundskeeper for the ranger station. She called the Mt. Hood National Forest, “God’s country” and loved running all over the forest. Aggie was not afraid of hard work! In addition to keeping up with her own home and yard, she also maintained the Tygh Valley Cemetery up until her death.
Aggie had a knack for writing poems with a funny punchline. Her most recent work was an ode to stubbing her toe. Aggie was a talented artist! She could draw and paint beautifully. She even helped create sets for her kids’ school plays. She was a skilled seamstress and sewed many of the clothes she and her family wore and, of course, some Halloween costumes too. She also sewed quilts and knitted hats to keep us all warm. In fact, she knit so many hats there’s probably enough for the whole town of Tygh Valley!
As a devout Catholic, Aggie attended mass nearly every Sunday. She had a beautiful singing voice which could be heard at church and in the car. Car rides were for singing! Aggie loved music. Her favorite song was “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. If that or a mariachi band were playing, you couldn’t stop her from dancing! She had such a joyful smile and laugh.
Aggie is survived by sister Francis “Fritz” McCall of White Salmon, Wash.; daughters Teresa Mounts of Boardman, Ore., Patricia (and Ron) Walker of Tygh Valley, Mary (and Mike) McLaurin of Tygh Valley, Rebecca Brown of Tigard, Ore.,, and Lorane (and Ken) Haney of Oregon City, Ore.; nine grandchildren, Kenneth, Jana, Caralynn, Kathryn, David, Tony, Kurtis, Dustin and Meghan; and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Tygh School Community Center, 57594 Tygh Valley Road. Saturday, June 24 from 1-5 p.m. (potluck). Donations can be made to the Tygh School Community Center, Tygh Valley Rural Fire Department, South Wasco County Ambulance, or others of your choice.
