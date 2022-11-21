Adolphus Moffatt Parker was in born in Cade, Okla., to Alfred and Kittie Parker on Nov. 21, 1930. He was the third of five children. The family got by with farming and raising stock near Boswell, Okla. By today’s standard, these farms were very primitive; the cooking and heating were by wood while the lighting by kerosene and travel was horse and wagon.
In November 1943, after living the first 13 years of his life in Oklahoma, the Parker family moved west to Oregon and ultimately settling in the farming and logging community of Parkdale. Upon arrival, the family was excited and eager to explore this strange but beautiful new homeland of theirs!
Working at a young age shaped Adolph’s character working the farms, orchards, in the woods, and sawmills, with his first weekend tractor job starting at $1/hour. Adolph was always very thankful for the community he grew up in and how they supported youth with paying jobs and other activities. With the help of locals in 1950, Adolph traveled for one month's time 8,200 miles by train to represent Parkdale Explorer Scout Post at the Valley Forge, Pa., Boy Scout Jamboree.
In high school, he took a liking to sports playing football, basketball, and baseball under Coach Harold Oakes which he credited in strengthening his self-disciple and resolve as a young man. Adolph’s fighter mentality and stubbornness ended up making him a superb football player, winning the team MVP. Adolph always talked about the time the Harlem Globetrotters came into town and he had a great time guarding a one-guard globe trotter until the starting buzzer blew! Adolph graduated Parkdale High School in 1950.
By April 1951, he was sworn into the Army at Fort Lewis as a Counterintelligence Corps Agent with the 441st and was deployed to Tokyo, Japan, until 1953. By the fall of 1953 after returning to work at the sawmill, he was convinced that he was definitely college material and enrolled into Oregon State College, which he attended until he ran out of money in January 1955. During his time at OSU, he ran across jobs at the U.S. Border Patrol. The duties sounded interesting, the location was appealing (sunny Mexico Border), and the pay was adequate. By May 1955, he was sworn into the Border Patrol and reported for duty in El Paso, Texas.
During his time in Texas, he met and married Maria Lujan. They got married in March 1958 in Carlsbad, N.M. During their 18 years of marriage, they had three children (Clint, Cheryl, and Clyde). Adolph spent a total of 27 years in the U.S. Border Patrol along the Mexican border before retiring in January 1982.
In 1982, Adolph moved back “home” to Parkdale. Retired, he started raising cattle, sheep, geese, and turkeys. Adolph enjoyed being a farmer so he could put on his cowboy hat, belt buckle, and boots to go down to Edna’s, the local café. The morning ritual would include many stories and much debate over the topics of the day. Adolph enjoyed the farmer life even when he tried to ride the tame bull Bubba and ended up landing on his back. Regardless, Adolph kept busy during his 40-plus years of retirement by hiking, shooting guns, and being active with his extended family and friends. He supported his five grandchildren in their sporting activities, family events, and inviting them over to be put to work and build character, and he did not charge for these lessons!
Adolph was a well-read man with vast knowledge, spoke three languages yet liked things simple. He would often comment he was born 100 years too late, but we are happy he was a late bloomer. Ninety-two years can’t be summed up in such few words, but the most important thing Adolph will be remembered for his Okie sayings, quips, being stubborn, making you laugh, advice, and support; but most importantly how he made each person feel special.
Adolph was the North Star for friends and family, and we can still look up for advice knowing that he is looking down on all of us. Adolph leaves behind his beloved dog Gus, three siblings (Pawnee Pegg, Charlotte Rhodes, Darrell Parker), Maria Lujan, three children (Clint Parker, Cheryl Parker-Williams, and Clyde Parker), daughter-in-law (Erika Parker), son-in-law (Mike Williams), five grandchildren (Bryan Williams, Cara Williams, Hannah Williams, Cade Parker, Campton Parker), and many more Parker cousins.
A special gratitude to the hospice nurses Bobby, Brandy, and Andy, as well as to the caregivers Jessalyn, Shelby, Angel, Stephane, and Jessie, who showed to Adolph comfort, tenderness, and sensitivity during challenging times.
In lou of flowers donations can be made to The Hood River Valley High School Football Team (c/o Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
