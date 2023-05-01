Adelina Pulido Alvarez passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her residence in Bingen, Wash. Adelina was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Pihuamo, Jalisco, Mexico, and was 81 years of age at the time of passing.
Adelina moved to the State of Colima as a newborn, where she grew up and spent most of her life. She moved to Washington State in April 1987 to join her brother and sister as well as some of her children. Adelina was married to Juan Macías, born May 15, 1936, and passed November 2003.
Adelina’s parents are J. Jesus Pulido Cardenas and M. Jesus Alvarez Blanco. Adelina has three siblings, Arnulfo, Fructuoso (Tocho), and Enedina. She is survived by Fructuoso (Tocho), Enedina and her six children, Socorro, Silvia, Martín, Arturo, Raúl, and Alma, and countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Adelina loved to cook and clean her house everyday, all day, even if not needed. She was always moving. If anyone ever visited her unannounced, there was always enough food to feed an army. All her kids and grandkids kept always visiting knowing there was something delicious to eat. Prior to moving to the United States, she owned a restaurant in Mexico; when she arrived in the States, she worked at a local Mexican restaurant and local fruit packing house, both at the same time to support her family.
There will be a celebration of life at Seventh-Day Adventist church on May 6 starting at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Felix Torivio. There will also be a visitation day set up for Thursday, May 4 from 4-7 p.m., held at Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River, Ore. A mall reception will follow the celebration of life.
The family would like to thank everyone who has reached to express their sympathy during this difficult goodbye of our mother and for providing amazing stories lived by her and people around her.
She was a CARING, FEARLESS WARRIOR, and the BEST MOTHER anyone could ever asked for.
