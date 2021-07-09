Ada Colfax-Frank “Pa’suus” passed on July 2, 2021, in Portland, Ore., and the age of 85. She was born in Celilo Village, Ore., to Fred Colfax Jr. and Dasiy Teewee.
Ada was a Yakama Nation member raised in Celilo Village. She attended school in White Swan, Wash., and Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore.
Her lifetime work was scaffold fishing at The Dalles Dam. Ada devoted her life raising generations of children, putting them through school. She practiced her culture and traditions along the Columbia River, attending gatherings and helping prepare food. She also made beautiful beadwork.
Ada leaves behind two daughters, Ila Wyman and Sandra Frank; one sister, Yvonne Colfax; and grandchildren Gary Frank Jr., Thomas Wyman, Ben Frank, Vernon Lewis, Frank Lewis III, Ginger Visaya, Kelsey Frank and Evelyn Frank. She will be dearly missed by her niece and nephews, great-grandchildren and extended Warm Springs relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Chone” Frank, her parents, brothers Raymond and Leroy Colfax, sons Gary Frank and infant Lance Frank, and grandson Fred Lewis.
Dressing and Wa’shat service was held July 2 at Celilo Longhouse. Burial was July 3 at Wy’am Cemetery in Celilo.
